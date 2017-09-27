Street Fight, Title Match Advertised For Post-TLC WWE RAW, Foley Praises Enzo & Neville, Uncensored w/ Josh Mathews Featuring Taya Valkyrie

Bill Pritchard
brisbane

(Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

WWE RAW

Thanks to Brandon P for the following: 

According to local advertisements in the Baltimore area, the following matches are being advertised for the October 30th episode of WWE RAW at the Royal Farms Arena:

Baltimore Street Fight
Braun Strowman versus Roman Reigns

RAW Tag Team Championship
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose versus Sheamus & Cesaro

Related: Rhodes Brothers v SHIELD v The Usos (Full Match), Mick Foley Reflects On The Rock’s ‘This Is Your Life’

205 Live

Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter, praising the new rivalry emerging between Enzo Amore and Neville on 205 Live:

Uncensored

The following is a new episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital series Uncensored with Josh Mathews, and Taya Valkyrie as this week’s guest.

205 liveBraun StrowmanCesaroDean Ambroseenzo amorejosh mathewsmick foleyRoman ReignsSeth RollinsSheamustaya valkyrieWWEWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"