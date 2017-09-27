Sean Waltman Comments On The Bullet Club Invasion At RAW, How Enzo Amore Celebrated His Cruiserweight Title Win (Video)

Sean Waltman recently spoke about the Bullet Club ‘invasion’ at WWE RAW, his thoughts on how Enzo Amore celebrated his Cruiserweight Championship win and more on the latest episode of his X-Pac 1,2,360 show. You can read a few excerpts, as well as watch the show on YouTube or download it on iTunes: Sean talks about his rib on Jerry Jarrett: No one was sure if Vince was going to jail at the time over that steroid thing. So Vince brought in Bill Watts, he brought in Jerry Jarrett and different people to see how they would do manning the helm. So Jerry Jarrett made the mistake of saying “no one has ever ribbed me before’. It wasn’t my cue at that time, but I was more than willing to help. I went and got someone from the production crew, I got Jerry’s luggage and I wrapped this cable all through the stuff and there was a desk in the building that was bolted into the ground so I fastened it to that. Sean comments on the Bullet Club Invasion at this week’s WWE RAW taping in Ontario, CA: From what I read Vince was not to amused. I read that it was just a copy of what DX did. So what? I think it was brilliant. It might not have been an original idea but it was really smart of them. Waltman shares his feelings on how Enzo Amore celebrated after his WWE Cruiserweight championship win: I don’t have a problem with it. I don’t have a problem with that at all. (Enzo Driving w/ top down holding up Cruiserweight Title) So yes Enzo rubs people the wrong way, big time. With that being said (He’s) still on my team.