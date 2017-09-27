WWE Sends The Young Bucks With Cease And Desist Order Over ‘Too Sweet’ Hand Gesture

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting WWE has sent a cease and desist order to The Young Bucks, demanding the brothers stop using the popular hand gesture immediately. According to the report, WWE reached out after discovering the Bucks use the gesture in the ring and on merchandise, and claimed they own the copyright to it, and asked for a written agreement that the Bucks won’t use it again. WWE is asking that the Bucks stop using their intellectual property, or risk being hit with penalties for damages up to $150,000 or more. Related: Bullet Club Invades WWE RAW On ‘Being The Elite’ (Video), Who Do You Think Is Ready For Asuka? The Young Bucks have contacted a lawyer regarding the situation, but it’s unknown at this time if the Bucks will try and fight the case.