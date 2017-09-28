Vince Already Building To WM34 Main Event?, Brock Lesnar’s Next WWE Appearance Announced

Vince Already Building To WrestleMania Main Event? In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer reports that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns‘ respective wins at No Mercy played into the “distinct vision” that Vince McMahon has for the two men going into WrestleMania. Apparently he was very happy with how both men were portrayed on the show. Meltzer goes on to say that the planned main event for WrestleMania 34 is Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Vince wants Reigns to look like the strongest challenger that he can be and he wants Brock to be the strongest champion he can be. That is why both men were given huge wins after taking a lot of punishment. The focus on a match at WrestleMania 34 with the two is not expected to start until around Royal Rumble. Vince wants them both to be looked at as far superior to everyone else on the roster by then with everyone else not on their level by WrestleMania 34. Brock Lesnar’s Next WWE Appearance Announced WWE is currently advertising Brock Lesnar for the November 13th episode of Monday Night RAW in Atlanta, GA. It should be noted that this RAW is the “go-home” episode before Survivor Series. At this time Brock is not advertised for Survivor Series. Related: Steve Austin Comments On Brock Lesnar Beating Braun Strowman