WWE Teases The Club v Rock-n-Roll Express Match, The Rock's Production Company Announces 1st Podcast

Nick Hausman
WWE Teases The Club v Rock-n-Roll Express Match

WWE.com has posted an article looking at the tweets between The Club and Rock-n-Roll Express challenging each other to a match at WWE Starrcade. Here is an excerpt:

Could a “good brother” showdown be on the horizon for WWE Starrcade 2017 in Greensboro, N.C.? A challenge from Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson has old school and new school fans buzzing with anticipation.

Gallows & Anderson took to Twitter to call out 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, for the Thanksgiving weekend extravaganza.

While some may have thought The Club issued the challenge in jest, Ricky & Robert didn’t take it lightly.

Were this battle to take place, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express would certainly have the homefield advantage. Morton & Gibson took part in two highly revered Steel Cage Matches at Starrcade in Greensboro – defeating Ivan & Nikita Koloff to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship in 1985 and successfully defending the gold against Ole & Arn Anderson in 1986.

The Rock’s Production Company Announces 1st Podcast

The Rock has posted the following tweet announcing Seven Bucks Production’s first podcast:

