How Did Nikki Bella Do On DWTS This Week?, WWE Live Schedule For This Weekend, Jason Jordan & Steve Blackman’s Birthdays Today

With an early double elimination week in the history books, which included dancing two different routines on back-to-back nights, Nikki Bella is still in the running for the Mirror Ball Trophy on Season 25 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

After Monday’s Viennese Waltz and a judges’ score of 21 combined with viewer votes, Nikki was safe on Tuesday’s Latin Night, where she danced the samba to this summer’s hit, “Despacito.” The samba scored her an 18 from the judges, so Nikki still needs your votes before an elimination on next Monday’s “Guilty Pleasures” Night. Call 1-800-868-3409 up to 60 minutes after the show, or vote online at dwtsvote.abc.go.com up to 24 hours after the show.

Nikki – the only Latina in the competition – nixed her nerves about getting close to professional partner Artem Chigvintsev for the sexy samba and donned a curve-hugging purple outfit and matching sparkly lipstick. But the judges weren’t sold on her sultry look and dance, which kicked off Latin Night.

Judge Len Goodman said he wasn’t keen on all the gyrating. “You’ve got to use your feet and your legs a little stronger so you get the samba bounce action, which it was lacking,” he said.

Judge Bruno Tonioli was a bit easier on The Bella Twin: “Once you got going, you got going nicely,” Tonioli commented. “The timing was a little bit off, but the look was on.”