The Club v The Cruisers On WWE Game Night (Video), Former Female WWE Superstar Returning?, Updates On Viva La Rasslin 3 In Chicago On 11/19

Nick Hausman
Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Club v The Cruisers On WWE Game Night

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Just in time for tailgating season, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson face Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik in a high-flying game of Spikeball.

Former Female Superstar Returning To WWE?

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer reports that there is interest from WWE in bringing back former WWE female Superstar Celeste Bonin (aka Kaitlyn).

Bonin recently shared a photo of herself on social media showing that she had resumed training in the ring:

Updates On Viva La Rasslin 3 In Chicago On 11/19

Chicago’s premier rock-n-wrestling promotion Viva La Rasslin has announced the name of their next show at Reggie’s in Chicago on November 19th will be called “Pain On The Cob”.

Below is the official poster as well as the first matches, bands and other attractions they have announced for VLR3:



Reggie’s capacity for VLR shows is only 350 people. Pre-order on-line at ReggiesLive.com to secure you spot in the room. You also save $5 on tickets when you order on-line instead of paying at the door!

