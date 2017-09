The Young Bucks Comment On WWE Cease & Desist

The Young Bucks have posted the following tweets on-line responding to the recent cease and desist order they received from WWE:

We’re gonna be fine. Love y’all! — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) September 28, 2017

my new hand gesture. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) September 28, 2017

maybe this ones more appropriate. Gonna need it — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) September 28, 2017

“Hopefully you guys can be original now” GTFO! You’re the same marks who think when AJ, Karl, Gallows, And Finn throw it up its awesome. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) September 28, 2017

