Who Does The Cell Give An Advantage: Usos or New Day?, 10 Most Dangerous WWE Hell In A Cell Moments

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

Who Does The Cell Give An Advantage: Usos or New Day?

WWE.com has released a poll asking the WWE Universe, “Now that it will take place inside Hell in a Cell, which tag team will have the advantage in the SmackDown Tag Team Title Match?”

The current results are:

You can view the poll and cast your vote by clicking HERE

Related: New Report Suggests That WWE Has Plans For The New Day To Break Another Major WWE Tag Team Record

10 Most Dangerous WWE Hell In A Cell Moments

WWE has released the following Instagram story taking a look at their ten most dangerous moments in WWE Hell In A Cell history:

the new dayThe Usos
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"