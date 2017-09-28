Colt Cabana Shares Heartfelt Ode To Wrestling Podcasting, Matt Hardy Is ‘Broken’ In WWE Double Exposures

Colt Cabana Shares Heartfelt Ode To Wrestling Podcasting
Colt Cabana has shared the following tweet:
The full tweet reads:
Related: Ryback & Colt Cabana Squash Beef For CM Punk Podcast (Video)
Matt Hardy Is ‘Broken’ In WWE Double Exposures
WWE.com has released a photo gallery described as follows:
The photos are all very cool and I highly suggest checking them out. They feature wrestlers being superimposed with different images that reflect their personality. Of note, Matt Hardy is superimposed on and portrayed as a “broken” brick wall.
You can view the entire photo gallery by clicking HERE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?