Colt Cabana Shares Heartfelt Ode To Wrestling Podcasting, Matt Hardy Is ‘Broken’ In WWE Double Exposures

Colt Cabana Shares Heartfelt Ode To Wrestling Podcasting Colt Cabana has shared the following tweet: This is not only a tweet to people following me, but one to myself… pic.twitter.com/c4gonrsFTm — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) September 27, 2017 The full tweet reads: I’ve never once hated on anyone starting a wrestling podcast after I did.

(and I am not saying I’m the first)

Please don’t be worried about starting a YouTube show based

off the success of Being The Elite (who weren’t the first). The WWE has always had their audience and an* audience.

For years as wrestlers, we hoped to get signed there so they

would tell the world about us through their audience. Everyone should have a podcast, a YouTube channel, IG stories,

Twitch accounts, whatever. The WWE is great for what it is.

But we can also find our own audience and like minded wrestling friends

thru the internet and beyond.

Don’t let the success of others make you afraid to create.

Cabana is a fellow Chicagoan and has been hugely influential in the pro wrestling side of my career. Very cool to see him take the time to write this. Get inspired!


