Popular independent pro wrestler “All Ego” Ethan Page has released the following on Twitter announcing that he has left EVOLVE: ATTENTION FANS! #AllEgo is making a few changes in his life! Some would say, I’m EVOLVING ….. Too soon ? pic.twitter.com/Kjsxyewsg8 — All Ego Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) September 28, 2017 Here is a full transcription of Page’s message, please credit WZ if you use it elsewhere: September 23rd, 2017 was my final appearance for Evolve Wrestling I’d like to thank them & Gabe/Sal for the past 3 yrs.

I hope everyone enjoyed working with me & I hope

I created enough moments, matches & memories

to leave a cool little piece of my career with Evolve. I’m excited to dig deeper into the independent

scene & truly survivor on my own reputation &

name. No company behind me. No brand. Just “All

Ego” Ethan Page, the goofy Canadian ready to

entertain the masses. Wish me luck! Currently looking to fill Oct 13, 14 & 15

(No, I was not forced off these events by Evolve) Book Me va EthanPage@live.ca Ps. Don’t ask me “why”, because I won’t tell you.

I’m going to eventually do a shoot interview, so I

may as well charge you $$$ for it down the line. I was actually doing commentary for the Black Label Pro show on the afternoon of September 23rd that Ethan made a surprise appearance at. He had a brief match with Ernest “The Cat” Miller before having to take off to make the EVOLVE show. I believe the footage from that appearance will be released soon.