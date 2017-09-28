WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Former Divas Champion

To further expand the women’s division, WWE is looking to bring in former talent. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the latest person who the company is showing interest in is former Diva’s Champion Celeste Bonin, formerly known as Kaitlyn.

As a result of her bodybuilding physique, WWE brought in Bonin as a replacement in the third season of NXT. Aside from having one of the most criticized matches in WWE history against Maxine, she was able to win the entire season and ascend to the main roster.

Bonin is a one-time Diva’s Champion, defeating Eve Torres on the January 14, 2013 episode of Raw.

Recently, Bonin commented on Instagram that she is training once again, and is out of wrestling shape due to it being nearly four years since she last competed in the ring.