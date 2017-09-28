Backstage Update On John Cena’s Return To WWE, Enzo Amore Reportedly Interested In A Rap Career

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

John Cena

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is expecting John Cena to be back in the company in time for Survivor Series.

Cena’s RAW Talk appearance made people speculate he was ‘retiring’ or taking an extended break, but he is leaving to start filming a few movie roles including The Pact and the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee.

Enzo Amore

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported Enzo Amore may be pursuing a rap career outside of WWE, likely using his real name or another pseudonym due to WWE owning the trademark on his in-ring name.

