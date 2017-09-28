The Young Bucks AMA Highlights: Creative Process For Being The Elite, Shibata Injury, Balancing Work & Family, Who Has The Best Superkick

The Young Bucks recently took part in a Reddit AMA session; you can check out a few highlights below: Matt Jackson comments on not competing in this year’s Super Junior Tag Tournament: Yeah. Not doing it this year. Honestly, that tour falls under a very important three weeks for me and my family. For 4 or 5 years straight now, I’ve missed my daughter’s birthday, Halloween & my Wedding Anniversary. It’s time for me to be home. Also, I want to give other teams a chance. We’ve done it enough! Matt on his favorite part of creating Being The Elite: The creative process. Our group chats are hilarious. We feel like we’re making a new movie every weekend. The outtakes are hilarious. Kenny will sometimes improvise for 5 minutes when we ask him for 30 seconds of dialogue. Cody’s dry sense of humor is always a good laugh. The most rewarding part is watching a silly idea get over with the audience. You can see and feel it happening. The show has a big influence on stuff like that. Who has the best superkicks in the wrestling business besides them? Matt: The Usos Nick: Adam Cole, Lethal, Uso’s. Matt on how he’d book his first year in WWE given the chance: We’d be able to kill people. Bring them back to life. Very little wrestling would occur. And lots of meet and greet montages. Oh, and vignettes at TGIF. The Bucks comment on Katsuyori Shibata’s recovery and health: Matt: A sweet man. Hope he recovers but stays away from the ring for awhile, or maybe forever. Nick: Very sad for what he’s going through. I hope he can live a normal life without too much pain. Matt comments on how they try to balance their personal lives with touring: That’s the hardest part about what we do. Balancing life. I’m never not tired. I just try to be around as much as I can for my family, but also try to be on the road enough for my fans. I’ll never get it perfect, but I’ll keep trying. Also, lots of coffee. Addiction levels. I’m jittery as we speak. Matt comments on how much say they have or talk to NJPW and ROH about Bullet Club or Being The Elite storylines: We did everything ourselves and didn’t run anything by anyone. Once #WheresHangman caught on, ROH put out a graphic about our upcoming six-man-tag, and literally every response was about Hangman being missing. I guess that caught ROH’s attention, because they were on board from that point on. As far as Marty joining Bullet Club, it was a New Japan call, and coincidentally he happened to be hanging with us for awhile before then and was filming stuff with us for Being The Elite. The way it all went down, was collectively written by myself, Nick, Kenny and Marty.