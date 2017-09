Lars Sullivan recently spoke with WWE.com; you can read a few highlights below: Lars Sullivan on where his intense and physical personality comes from: You’d have to ask a psychiatrist to get an answer as to why I’m as belligerent as I am. As far as I’m concerned, all I do is get in the proper state of mind before a match. I’m not an angry person, but I do get angry at anyone who gets in my way. Listen, I’m not oblivious to the fact that I’m a scary guy. I get it. If I had to fight me, I’d be scared too. I’m not interested in being nice and complacent; I want to win and be the best. The best way for me to accomplish that is to be as aggressive as possible. Sullivan talks about his various weightlifting accomplishments: Now we’re talking. I’ve always had an affinity for moving a lot of weight, as it makes me feel exuberant. My numbers are up there in every lift, trust me. However, I find that focusing on mobility, stability and flexibility is far more important than the weight-room numbers. I can surely confirm to you that I’m overall the most athletic big man in this industry. It’s a matter of when and how I decide to showcase it. Sullivan comments on his recent issues with No Way Jose on NXT: It was never personal with No Way Jose; he just got in my way. I was trying to have a conversation with Kayla Braxton a few weeks ago and he interrupts me with his ridiculous fiesta music. I’ll give the guy credit: He’s the innovator of the fiesta. No Way Jose is a tough guy when he’s not dancing and flopping around. But he got in my way, plain and simple. I had to punish him. He is a good entertainer, better than most at putting smiles on people’s faces. However, I am the aggressor at all times; I don’t want to make people smile. That’s not what I was put on Earth to do. Sullivan on what separates him from the rest of the NXT roster: I have everyone in the NXT Universe galvanized, mesmerized and enigmatized because I’m a real-life freak. I’m fine with acknowledging this. I’m a monster, and I will hurt you if you get in my way. I’m the biggest and strongest man in the world. The proverbial and imaginary brass ring will be mine, and I have no problem saying that out loud to the entire world. I will snatch that ring up, swallow it, let it go through my esophagus, through my stomach, let it get stuck in my small intestine, and I’ll pop it out of my rectum when I’m ready to relinquish it. Mark my words: By my hands, NXT will be molded how I see fit.