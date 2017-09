Ring Of Honor posted the following, announcing Britt Baker will return to Women Of Honor during ROH’s Global Wars: Pittsburgh event:

Britt Baker makes her return to Women of Honor on Friday October 13 at Global Wars – Pittsburgh at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA! Britt is one of the most sought-after stars in women’s wrestling and has compiled a stellar win/loss record since last appearing in Women of Honor in September 2016. A dental student, Britt is one of the most cerebral and smartest stars in wrestling despite being just under two years into her career.

Britt looks to make the most of her return to Women of Honor after winning singles and tag team championships across the country, including recently winning intergender tag team titles in Texas. Britt does so in her home town of Pittsburgh where she will undoubtedly have the home field advantage. Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com for Britt’s opponent as well as talent and match announcements for the stars of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling!

This October, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling team up again to bring the best wrestlers from around the globe to compete in the United States! If the past is any indication, you can bet that these will be some of the greatest bouts in wrestling history and you will not want to miss the chance to be there live!

SIGNED TO APPEAR

Cody

The Young Bucks

Dalton Castle and The Boys

Bully Ray

The Briscoes

KUSHIDA

Killer Elite Squad

Hiromu Takahashi

Yoshi Hashi

WOMEN OF HONOR

Britt Baker

And Many More!

Live Event

Local Time: Friday, Oct 13, 2017 07:00pm EDT

Stage AE

400 N Shore Drive

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212