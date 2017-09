WWE.com posted the following preview for today’s newest Flashback Friday in recognition of WWE legend Bruno Sammartino’s birthday next week:

Bruno’s Birthday Celebration

WWE Hall of Famer and longest-reigning WWE Champion Bruno Sammartino celebrates his 82nd birthday in October, and we’re starting the party early. From his memorable battles inside Madison Square Garden to his recent appearances on Legends with JBL and Table for 3, The Living Legend has left an indelible mark on WWE and fans around the world.

Featured Moments

Old School, Episode #1

Bruno Sammartino defends his championship against Spiros Arion at Madison Square Garden.

Streaming at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday Night Titans, Episode #33

Vince McMahon hosts Tuesday Night Titans with Lord Alfred Hayes. Guests include Bruno Sammartino, Roddy Piper, Bob Orton and Ivan Putski.

Streaming at 4 p.m. ET

Legends with JBL

JBL sits down with Bruno Sammartino to discuss some memorable exploits from his extraordinary career in sports-entertainment.

Streaming at 7 p.m. ET

WWE Story Time, Episode #104

Bruno Sammartino takes part in some monkey business at a local carnival.

Streaming at 7:45 p.m. ET

Old School, Episode #34

Blood is shed in a bout between Bruno Sammartino and “Superstar” Billy Graham.

Streaming at 8 p.m. ET

Table for 3, Episode #304

Randy Orton, Ric Flair and Bruno Sammartino – three champions spanning three generations – share amazing stories from their legendary careers.

Streaming at 9:30 p.m. ET

Old School, Episode #3

An Old School card from Philadelphia features Bruno Sammartino vs. Ken Patera and more.

Streaming at 10 p.m. ET

Prime Time Wrestling, Episode #74

“Macho Man” Randy Savage and Adrian Adonis take on Tito Santana and Bruno Sammartino in a Steel Cage Match

Tuesday Night Titans, Episode #57

Jimmy Hart expresses his frustrations with Junkyard Dog. Plus, Bruno Sammartino, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and more join the show

Prime Time Wrestling, Episode #130

Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Tito Santana and Bruno Sammartino compete in a Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match, plus much more

Old School, Episode # 36

Bruno Sammartino tries to teach a lesson to Larry Zbyszko.