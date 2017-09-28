Kurt Angle Wishes His Son Happy Birthday, ‘Punisher’ Star At WWE RAW (Photo), Dawn Of The Attitude Era DVD Preview (Video)

Jason Jordan
Kurt Angle posted the following on Twitter, wishing his son, Jason Jordan, a happy birthday today. Jordan is celebrating his 29th birthday today:
WWE RAW
On a related note, Angle posted the following photo on Instagram, revealing Punisher star Jon Bernthal, his wife (and Kurt’s cousin) Erin and their children were backstage at WWE RAW in Ontario this week:
Dawn Of The Attitude Era
Wrestling DVD Network posted the following preview of the new WWE “Dawn Of The Attitude Era” DVD that will hit stores next week.
The clip seen below features Kane talking about his WWE debut at Badd Blood 1997 and his feelings about working with Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.
