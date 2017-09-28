Kurt Angle Wishes His Son Happy Birthday, ‘Punisher’ Star At WWE RAW (Photo), Dawn Of The Attitude Era DVD Preview (Video)

Jason Jordan

Kurt Angle posted the following on Twitter, wishing his son, Jason Jordan, a happy birthday today. Jordan is celebrating his 29th birthday today:

Happy birthday to my Son!!!! https://t.co/mirmUtktQQ — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 28, 2017

WWE RAW

On a related note, Angle posted the following photo on Instagram, revealing Punisher star Jon Bernthal, his wife (and Kurt’s cousin) Erin and their children were backstage at WWE RAW in Ontario this week:

A very special WWE Raw tonight in Ontario, Ca. My niece Erin and my nephew @jonnybernthal and their 3 beautiful children came to see the show. #AngleFamilyReunion #itstrue A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Dawn Of The Attitude Era

Wrestling DVD Network posted the following preview of the new WWE “Dawn Of The Attitude Era” DVD that will hit stores next week.

The clip seen below features Kane talking about his WWE debut at Badd Blood 1997 and his feelings about working with Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

