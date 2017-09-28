Marty Jannetty Says Recent Facebook Post About Wanting To Have Sex w/ His Alleged ‘Daughter’ Was Result Of Account Being Hacked

Marty Jannetty posted the following response on his Facebook account, speaking out against recently mainstream news coverage of a past post that claimed he wanted to have sex with a girl formerly believed to be his daughter: BREAKING NEWS FOR ALL MEDIA!!! NO SEX WITH DAUGHTERS!!! (I put that 2nd line in to grab your attention as you need to see whats going on with this) : I will be limiting what I say here due to attorney’s advice & lawsuits in progress. Several major newspapers in major cities in America(and countries, Canada, Australia & the UK, so far) have recently written articles on me about my daughter, suggesting we wanted to have sex together. Well please share this and write an article about this(as I know you won’t because it’s not something negative on me) ITS FAKE NEWS!! My site was hacked or it came from a fake account, which Im constantly having Facebook remove them. (Had been hacked 7 times b4 since on FB) All the newspapers other than the NY Post(I think thats the one)(its definitely a top NY paper though) have written the article AS FACT. The NY Post did say at the end of the article that they didnt know if the story was true or hacked. BUT, they wrote it anyway. This morning I found a big piece of evidence where this came from. I always tell my people on Facebook about losing my phones which happens a lot(Dude, where’s my phone) Well heres how I know a recent one was stolen and not lost. I got up this morning and saw my phone had 8 FB messages that came in from 4:30am when I went to bed and 8:30am when I woke up. I checked into them and they were all people asking why I looked so sad. There was a pic sent to many people in my FB messenger of me>>looking horrible!!! IT TOLD ON THE CULPRIT! The picture is of me close up and wearing my reading glasses and looking tired as can be(which I was) BUT, that pic came while I was setting up Skype and didnt mean to take a selfie, evidently I touched a wrong place. But I saved that pic to THAT PHONE to occasionally look and remind myself Im getting real old. Point being, it was saved to that STOLEN phone. Not FB, not my laptop, tablet or computer. JUST THAT PHONE. AndI always leave my FB open on my phone so that person was able to go all through my FB account. That person must hate me. Why else would they do that crap to me? My biggest disappointment is no one(that saw it) caught on that it was obviously fake and at least ASKED me about it rather than take it as true. EXCEPT, for a few on my fan page. Thats how I originally found out about it. Its a 6 weeks old thing that I was keeping quiet about so as not to harm the investigation. BUT recently,for some odd reason, newspapers are suddenly reporting on it.(we know why) But NOW you all know the REAL on this. Sorry Bianca AND Wendy that y’all are getting dragged into my messes. I love yall, this will be fixed!! Jannetty’s account recently got some attention after a post that reportedly polled fans on their opinion with him sleeping with a woman formerly believed to be his daughter. The New York Post (h/t to Kidd Chris) published the post where Jannetty allegedly said he and the woman fought the urge before, but a recent DNA test proved she was not his daughter and wanted to know if it would now be OK to pursue a physical relationship. The original post (which has since been removed, but was screencapped) said: “If you loves me as much as I loves you, you will give your opinion,, just did DNA ( 2 weeks ago)..she’s NOT my daughter..we both held out of sex because you don’t do that..but now that we ain’t???? From a guys side ..SHES [redacted] HOTT..but.she’s been daugher.. I want to too, but can’t get past that..”