Frankie Kazarian Explains To Cody Why He Is Going To Beat Him For The ROH World Championship (Video)

Happy Friday of Honor!

Every Friday WrestleZone and Ring of Honor like to treat pro wrestling fans to some exclusive ROH content!

Today WZ is happy to present this exclusive promo from Frankie Kazarian ahead of his ROH World Championship match against Cody:

Frnakie earned his match against the ROH World Champion by winning a 20-man Honor Rumble on last week’s episode of ROH TV.

You can find a portion of last week’s Honor Rumble, featuring the surprise debut of a former WCW Star, below: