This first of three videos this weekend from Chair Shot Reality are the top headlines in the wacky world of pro wrestling.

Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen rattle off thoughts on

Ric Flair claiming to have slept with 10,000 women

The weird Marty Jannetty headlines

WWE bringing back Starrcade

WWE sending letter to The Young Bucks

Enjoy in the video below as this is the last weekend CSR will be airing in association with WrestleZone.com: