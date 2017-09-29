The New Day Want You To Buy Their Boxer Briefs (Video), Update Regarding WCW Thunder On The WWE Network

The New Day Want You To Buy Their Boxer Briefs WWE has released the following video on-line: Your SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are very excited about The New Day boxer briefs that are now available on https://contendersclothing.com/collec…. Wow. I am totally buying myself a pair of these. What a sales pitch! Update Regarding WCW Thunder On The WWE Network PWInsider.com has a new report out regarding why WCW Thunder has not yet been added to the WWE Network. Here is an excerpt: PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that a decision was made to hold off on the WCW Thunder series being added to the WWE Network. We were not able to 100% confirm why but it is likely because of the ongoing legal issues with Buff Bagwell and Scott Levy suing the company regarding the company not paying royalties on WWE Network material for content that talents would receive royalties for if it was released via physical media, such as DVDs. Mike Johnson broke this story and goes into more detail in the full report about WWE’s decision. You can read the full report HERE. He also includes an update about WWE Sunday Night Heat being added to the WWE Network as well.