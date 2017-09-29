Robbie E Announces Impact Wrestling Departure

Robbie E (Rob Strauss) posted the following on his Twitter account, announcing he is no longer with the company:

Thank you @impactwrestling for the last 7 plus years that have changed my life forever and I’ll always appreciate… on to the next… pic.twitter.com/nQKow4UgSK — Robbie E (@RobbieEImpact) September 29, 2017

Robbie is a former Impact Wrestling X Division, Television, and Tag Team Champion that had been with the promotion since 2010. In recent weeks he has started a new ‘Dad Bod Destroyer’ series for Muscle & Fitness.

Impact Wrestling also posted the following response, thanking him for his time with the promotion: