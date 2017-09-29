Backstage News On Potential Venues For Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, Impact Taping Content At Upcoming Indy Event

PWInsider.com is reporting Impact Wrestling is focusing on entering new markets for upcoming television tapings, and cited New York City, Toronto and Chicago as possible destinations.

It was said that there are plans to return to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, but those three locations may end up being possible TV taping locations in 2018. Additionally, Chicago was originally scouted as a live event location this year, but the promotion decided to delay those plans.

On a related note, PWInsider is reporting Impact will tape content at the December 9th WrestlePro event in Rahway, New Jersey. Eli Drake, Alberto El Patron and Sienna are currently advertised for that event as well.