Chris Jericho Comments On Judas’ Success, Paul Stanley Writing The Foreword To His New Book, Working On Southpaw Regional Wrestling

Chris Jericho recently spoke with Ring Rust Radio while promoting his new book “No Is a Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling But Succeeded In Life”; you can read a few excerpts and listen to the interview below:
Chris Jericho on what he hopes to accomplish with his new book:
Chris Jericho on how this book might differ from his previous work:
Chris Jericho on getting Paul Stanley of KISS to write the foreword to his book:
Chris Jericho comments on working on WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling:
Chris Jericho on coming up with the Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise:
Chris Jericho on how having a chart topping song compares to winning a title in wrestling:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?