WZ Daily feat. Sean Waltman & Court Bauer: Young Bucks v WWE, Vince’s Plans For Brock & Reigns, Cena’s New Image, Corbin’s Push, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by WZ’s Executive Editor Nick Hausman and features former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and MLW’s Court Bauer as his co-hosts.

The pro wrestling news topics that Nick, Sean and Court discuss include:

Related: WZ Partners w/ MLW One-Shot To Present Special Co-Hosts On WZ Daily; Full WZ-IRW September Schedule



