NXT Tampa Live Event Results (9/29): Major Six Man Tag Team Match, NXT Champion Drew McIntyre Competes & More! (Photos)

WWE Tampa Live Event Results
September 29th, 2017
Tampa, Florida
Results courtesy of PWInsider
NXT put on yet another solid show in their home state of Florida last night, with the event being headlined by a fascinating tag team match that featured NXT champion Drew McIntyre.
No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves
Sarah Logan defeated Billie Kay
Chad Lail defeated Donovan Dijak
Nikki Cross defeated Liv Morgan
The Street Profits defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli
Adrian Jaoude defeated Fabian Aichner
Ember Moon defeated Sonya Deville
The Undisputed defeated Kassius Ohno & Heavy Machinery
Drew McIntyre & Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami & Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas
