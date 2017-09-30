NXT Tampa Live Event Results (9/29): Major Six Man Tag Team Match, NXT Champion Drew McIntyre Competes & More! (Photos)

WWE Tampa Live Event Results

September 29th, 2017

Tampa, Florida

Results courtesy of PWInsider

NXT put on yet another solid show in their home state of Florida last night, with the event being headlined by a fascinating tag team match that featured NXT champion Drew McIntyre.

No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves

Sarah Logan defeated Billie Kay

Chad Lail defeated Donovan Dijak

Nikki Cross defeated Liv Morgan

The Street Profits defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli

Adrian Jaoude defeated Fabian Aichner

Ember Moon defeated Sonya Deville

The Undisputed defeated Kassius Ohno & Heavy Machinery

Drew McIntyre & Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami & Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

@WWELadyRefJess handled it like a pro when some fan decided to interrupt the shown. Nice job jess! #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/bnPPrt0tM4 — Kyle Anthony (@KyleAnthony29) 30 September 2017