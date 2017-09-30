Best Post-Raw Moments Feature On WWE Top 10, Jeri-Show vs Batista & Rey Mysterio Uploaded (Videos)

Best Post-Raw Moments Feature On WWE Top 10 (Video) In the latest edition of WWE Top 10 on their YouTube channel, they’ve decided to focus on some of the best moments that have taken place after Monday Night Raw has gone off the air. Several major moments are featured, including when The Rock and John Cena teamed up with one another following Raw 1000.

Jeri-Show vs Batista & Rey Mysterio Uploaded (Video) With WWE Hell In A Cell just over a week away, WWE has uploaded a big time tag team bout that took place during the 2009 edition of the show. This year’s event is set to be main evented by either Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens or Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship.

