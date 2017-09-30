Sasha Banks & Bayley Fight Over Stone Cold (Video), Dave Meltzer Comments On Kane’s WWE Future

Sasha Banks & Bayley Fight Over Stone Cold (Video) WWE has picked up on the amusing Twitter war between Sasha Banks and Bayley, who were both seemingly ‘fighting’ for the friendship of Stone Cold Steve Austin. The duo has done this kind of thing on social media before, most notably with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins.

Dave Meltzer Comments On Kane’s WWE Future Dave Meltzer has commented on the in-ring return of WWE superstar Kane, insisting that there are no current plans for him to return to the squared circle. Kane, also known as Glenn Jacobs, is currently preparing to run for mayor of Knox County which is why he hasn’t been seen in quite some time. No plans right now, but never say never https://t.co/Oyl8uSByzh — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 30, 2017