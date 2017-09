The official schedule for the next seven days of WWE Network programming has been released, as seen below.

Monday at 2 PM, it will be the live stream debut of Raw from October 31, 2016 featuring the fallout of last year’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Following Raw, it will be a new episode of “WWE Story Time” which has the following description: “Hear colorful tales of misfortune from some of your favourite WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers who prove that everybody makes mistakes!”

Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “205 Live.”

11:30 PM Eastern on Tuesday, it will be the live stream debut of part three of the WWE 2K 18 roster reveal with Kevin Owens.

8 PM Eastern on Wednesday, it will be a brand-new “WWE NXT” which feature the following:

*Roderick Strong versus Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship.

*Kairi Sane makes her NXT television debut.

Wednesday at 10 PM, it will be the live stream debut of part four of the WWE 2K18 videogame roster reveal featuring Breezango.

This week’s “Flashback Friday” marathon will feature a “This Day in History” theme showcasing events from October 6th:

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be live stream debut of “WWE ECW” from October 6, 2009, which features the following description “Despite his continued efforts to attain a shot at the ECW Title, William Regal’s plans are thwarted by the return of ECW GM Tiffany.”

At 4 PM will be the live stream debut of “Raw” from October 6, 2014, which has the following description: “Dean Ambrose and John Cena’s shared desire for revenge on Seth Rollins leads them to the main event as they are forced to coexist once again to take on Rollins, Kane, and Randy Orton.”

At 6:25 PM Eastern, will be the 10/6/86 episode of Prime Time Wrestling, which has the following description: “Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan host Prime Time Wrestling featuring The Hart Foundation, Billy Jack Haynes, and many more!”

At 8 PM will be the October 6, 2013 “WWE Battleground PPV featuring “Daniel Bryan vs Randy Orton for the vacant WWE Title. Rob Van Dam vs Alberto Del Rio for World Heavyweight Title in a Hardcore Rules Match.”

At 12 AM on Saturday, it will be the live stream debut of World-Class Championship Wrestling TV from February 27, 1982 which features the following description: “Kevin Von Erich goes one-on-one with Wild Bill Irwin in the main event. Plus, King Kong Bundy, Al Madril, and many more in action!”

Saturday at 3 PM will be This Week in WWE.

Sunday at 7 PM will be the WWE Hell in a CelL Kickoff show which will feature Renée Young, David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg.

At 8 PM will be the Hell in A Cell PPV.

After the PPV, will be Talking Smack.