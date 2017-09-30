Bradley Cooper Offered The Role Of Vince McMahon In Upcoming Biopic Film

As reported by PWInsider, Hollywood superstar Bradley Cooper has been offered the role of Vince McMahon in the upcoming biopic film ‘Pandemonium’. Cooper, who has actually appeared on Monday Night Raw once before to promote The A-Team, was approached with the role according to a reliable source that is close to the project. The idea behind having him come on board is that they want an A-lister attached to the production, in order to give it more legitimacy. The script for the film was first written back in 2015, however after WWE Studios became involved many edits were supposedly made. It remains to be seen as to whether Bradley wants to take the role or not, but either way, fans will be hoping to see Pandemonium hit the big screen sooner rather than later.