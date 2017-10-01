WhatCulture Pro Wrestling Set To Re-Launch As Defiant Wrestling, Ex-WWE Star Announced As General Manager

The popular British independent promotion WhatCulture Pro Wrestling is set to re-brand themselves as Defiant Wrestling, which the company confirmed yesterday. WCPW was first launched last year a few months after WrestleMania 32, in the wake of the success that the WhatCulture Wrestling YouTube channel had experienced. Whilst there were certainly issues in the early days, WCPW morphed into a promotion that legitimately showcased some of the best wrestling that the United Kingdom had to offer. Through a series of big-time cameos in addition to some homegrown talent, they were able to grow their brand to the point where some fans were calling them the biggest promotion in the UK. Unfortunately, the recent departure of five original personalities from the YouTube channel has led to some confusion regarding the future of WCPW. Whilst the men in question (Adam Blampied, Adam Pacitti, Ross Tweddell, Sam Driver & Jack King) do appear to be starting up their own project, this hasn’t stopped WhatCulture from pushing forward with their promotion by announcing that they’ll be rebranding as ‘Defiant Wrestling’. As you can see below, former WWE superstar Wade Barrett aka Stu Bennett has also been announced as the new general manager.

