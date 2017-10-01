WWE Boise Live Event Results (9/30): Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura, US Title Fatal-Four-Way & More! (Photos)

WWE Boise Live Event Results
September 30th, 2017
Boise, Idaho
Results courtesy of PWInsider
The SmackDown Live crew headed to Idaho last night, where they put on a stellar live event that featured a Hell In A Cell preview between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura.
The New Day defeated The Usos & Breezango to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships
Rusev defeated Chad Gable
The Hype Bros & Luke Harper defeated The Ascension & Erick Rowan
Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis
Sin Cara defeated Mike Kanellis
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin & Tye Dillinger to retain United States Championship
Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Natalya, Carmella & Lana
Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain WWE Championship
