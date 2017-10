WWE Winnipeg Live Event Results (9/30): Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar vs Sheamus & More! (Photos)

WWE Winnipeg Live Event Results

September 30th, 2017

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Results courtesy of PWInsider

It’s not unusual to see big-time events go down in the Great White North, and last night was no different as Brock Lesnar made a rare house show appearance in order to defend his Universal Championship against Sheamus.

RELATED: Steve Austin Comments On Brock Lesnar Defeating Braun Strowman

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

Neville defeated Enzo Amore via disqualification

Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Elias & Dash Wilder

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel

Brock Lesnar defeated Sheamus to retain Universal Championship

Alexa Bliss defeated Mickie James, Emma, Bayley & Sasha Banks to retain Raw Women’s Championship

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain Intercontinental Championship

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification

Seeing this guy was a highlight! He slapped my hand going back up the ramp. Such an awesome dude that @WWERomanReigns is. #WWEWinnipeg pic.twitter.com/m5BNEQsHUU — Colllleeeeen (@rainbow_brite06) October 1, 2017