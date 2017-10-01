NXT Cocoa Live Event Results (9/30): Big Women’s Tag Team Match, Kassius Ohno vs Hideo Itami & More! (Photos)

NXT Cocoa Live Event Results
September 30th, 2017
Cocoa, Florida
Results courtesy of Wrestling Observer Newsletter
NXT put on yet another high-quality house show in their home state of Florida, with several big names featuring alongside some future stars – as is usually the case with these events.
No Way Jose defeated Brennan Williams
Billie Kay & Peyton Royce defeated Aliyah & Dakota Kai
Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves
The Street Profits defeated The Authors of Pain
Kassius Ohno defeated Hideo Itami
Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza
Lars Sullivan defeated Cezar Bononi
Ember Moon & Kairi Sane defeated Bianca BelAir & Mandy Rose
