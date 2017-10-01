NXT Cocoa Live Event Results (9/30): Big Women’s Tag Team Match, Kassius Ohno vs Hideo Itami & More! (Photos)

NXT Cocoa Live Event Results

September 30th, 2017

Cocoa, Florida

Results courtesy of Wrestling Observer Newsletter

NXT put on yet another high-quality house show in their home state of Florida, with several big names featuring alongside some future stars – as is usually the case with these events.

No Way Jose defeated Brennan Williams

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce defeated Aliyah & Dakota Kai

Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves

The Street Profits defeated The Authors of Pain

Kassius Ohno defeated Hideo Itami

Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza

Lars Sullivan defeated Cezar Bononi

Ember Moon & Kairi Sane defeated Bianca BelAir & Mandy Rose