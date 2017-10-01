Randy Orton vs Sheamus At Hell In A Cell 2010 Uploaded (Video), NFL Player Pays Tribute To Ric Flair (Photos)

Randy Orton vs Sheamus At Hell In A Cell 2010 Uploaded (Video) As the excitement continues to build for Hell In A Cell next weekend, WWE has uploaded the full match between Randy Orton and Sheamus from the 2010 edition of the event. The two men were battling for the WWE Championship at the time, which Orton had won back from The Celtic Warrior a month prior during the Six-Pack Challenge at Night of Champions. RELATED: Randy Orton Crashes Rusev Day (Video)

NFL Player Pays Tribute To Ric Flair (Photos) Atlanta Falcons star Mohamed Sanu has paid tribute to WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair, as seen in his tweet below. Flair is currently recovering from a recent health scare that had many wrestling fans around the world fearing the worst. One time for the Nature boy.. #Wooooooooo!!!! #KissStealing #JetFlying #RolexWearing #BeanTalking pic.twitter.com/IzlpTNh3pK — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) October 1, 2017