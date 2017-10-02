New Mattel WWE Action Figures + Toy Products Revealed (Photos)

Last week RingsideCollectibles.com and Mattel revealed several new WWE action figures and toy products. This reveal was completely under the radar and took a lot of collectors by surprise.

Several items shown were physical prototypes from the renders we saw revealed at San Diego Comic Con back in July as well as new lineups not yet revealed.

Products shown include:

WWE Basics:

  • The Rock
  • Braun Strowman
  • Natalya
  • Kevin Owens
  • AJ Styles

WWE Battle Packs:

  • The Ascension
  • Mick Foley & Stephanie McMahon
  • Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton
  • Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
  • “The Bar” – Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Elites:

  • Enzo Amore
  • Big Cass
  • Undertaker (ABA)
  • James Ellsworth
  • Neville
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Charlotte Flair

WWE Epic Moments (Elite):

  • Festival of Friendship – Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho

WWE Entrance Greats (Elite):

  • Kurt Angle

WWE Monsters:

  • Roman Reigns
  • Braun Strowman
  • Asuka
  • Chris Jericho
  • Undertaker
  • Jake “The Snake” Roberts

WWE Retros:

  • Seth Rollins
  • Goldberg
  • Dean Ambrose
  • AJ Styles
  • Daniel Bryan
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Enzo Amore
  • Bray Wyatt
  • Undertaker (Old School)
  • New Day – Kofi, Big E, Xavier Woods
  • Finn Bálor
  • Ric Flair
  • Sting (Wolfpac)
  • Sami Zayn
  • Chris Jericho

WWE Role Play:

  • Triple H Entrance Mask
  • Finn Bálor Mask
  • Kane Mask (Attitude Era)
  • RAW Tag Team Title
  • SmackDown Live Heavyweight Title w/ WWE & John Cena side plates
  • MITB Briefcase (Holds figures inside)

Of these items, the main eyebrow raising item from collectors was the fact the Elite James Ellsworth was tall and came with the CWC title. The title is most likely an extra accessory packed for the event and the person displaying didn’t know what to do with it as Ellsworth’s original render was not shown with the title. No confirmation of this just yet, though. Hopefully his height will be fixed in time as this is an early prototype.

Also, the Monsters line is an all-NEW series revealed to coincide with the Zombies series that has done well at retail. This time the wrestlers are inspired by old school monsters like Frankenstein, the Mummy and the Werewolf to name a few.

Several of these items are currently available for pre-order on RingsideCollectibles.com. If you’d like to order any be sure to use code MBG to Save 10% on your order(s)! In the meantime if you’d like to keep up with the latest wrestling figure news be sure to follow my popular Wrestling Figure News Twitter if you’re on there!

