New Mattel WWE Action Figures + Toy Products Revealed (Photos)

Last week RingsideCollectibles.com and Mattel revealed several new WWE action figures and toy products. This reveal was completely under the radar and took a lot of collectors by surprise. Several items shown were physical prototypes from the renders we saw revealed at San Diego Comic Con back in July as well as new lineups not yet revealed. Products shown include: WWE Basics: The Rock

Braun Strowman

Natalya

Kevin Owens

AJ Styles WWE Battle Packs: The Ascension

Mick Foley & Stephanie McMahon

Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

“The Bar” – Sheamus and Cesaro WWE Elites: Enzo Amore

Big Cass

Undertaker (ABA)

James Ellsworth

Neville

Brock Lesnar

Charlotte Flair WWE Epic Moments (Elite): Festival of Friendship – Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho WWE Entrance Greats (Elite): Kurt Angle WWE Monsters: Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman

Asuka

Chris Jericho

Undertaker

Jake “The Snake” Roberts WWE Retros: Seth Rollins

Goldberg

Dean Ambrose

AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan

Shinsuke Nakamura

Enzo Amore

Bray Wyatt

Undertaker (Old School)

New Day – Kofi, Big E, Xavier Woods

Finn Bálor

Ric Flair

Sting (Wolfpac)

Sami Zayn

Chris Jericho WWE Role Play: Triple H Entrance Mask

Finn Bálor Mask

Kane Mask (Attitude Era)

RAW Tag Team Title

SmackDown Live Heavyweight Title w/ WWE & John Cena side plates

MITB Briefcase (Holds figures inside) Of these items, the main eyebrow raising item from collectors was the fact the Elite James Ellsworth was tall and came with the CWC title. The title is most likely an extra accessory packed for the event and the person displaying didn't know what to do with it as Ellsworth's original render was not shown with the title. No confirmation of this just yet, though. Hopefully his height will be fixed in time as this is an early prototype. Also, the Monsters line is an all-NEW series revealed to coincide with the Zombies series that has done well at retail. This time the wrestlers are inspired by old school monsters like Frankenstein, the Mummy and the Werewolf to name a few.