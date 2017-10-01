The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Friday! A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday. You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On a potential match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 for the WWE Universal Championship: EB: If they do put Roman in there with Brock I hope they put Roman over. WWE needs a breath of fresh air. They need something that feels new. Even tho Roman has been around for awhile putting him that position would be a whole new WWE. Again, as much as I respect and like Brock Lesnar as a person, as little as I know him. As a performer and an athlete I respect what he’s done. He’s so one-dimensional that it’s really hard to get excited about seeing him. We’ve seen him and we know what we’re getting and it’s not going to be that different. With Roman the potential is there to create a much bigger, larger, more dimensional character. On Enzo as the WWE Cruiserweight Champion: EB: It’s not a new direction, it’s the standard direction. It’s predictable. It’s unfortunate but predictable. Eric Bischoff Says WWE Should Have Let Bullet Club Actually Invade RAW, ‘Go Westside Story On Them!’

On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing a few pro wrestling news stories. Including: John Cena’s dramatic exit at WWE No Mercy

Vince McMahon’s rumored plans for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Bullet Club’s invasion of RAW

Enzo as the Cruiserweight Champion

FloSlam’s lawsuit against WWN Live

Gabe Sapolsky’s leaked e-mail

Jinder Mahal’s controversial impression of Shinsuke Nakamura

The possibility of a UFC vs WWE Four Horsewomen match

WWE’s recent poll for fans about what they want to see on WWE Network

More… “This Week In Bischoff History” features Eric taking a look back at Goldberg’s WCW television debut from the September 22, 1997 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include: If Nitro would have been a success without the NWO

If Eric ever had political debates with people backstage in WCW or WWE

If Eric and Roddy Piper had any heat

The heel turn of Jeff Hardy in TNA

Why Eric left the commentary team in WCW

What makes for entertaining pro wrestling commentary

More…