Eric Bischoff Weighs In On A Potential Reigns v Lesnar WM34 Match; Comments On Enzo As Cruiser Champ

Nick Hausman

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Friday! A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday.

You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below.

On a potential match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 for the WWE Universal Championship:

EB: If they do put Roman in there with Brock I hope they put Roman over. WWE needs a breath of fresh air. They need something that feels new. Even tho Roman has been around for awhile putting him that position would be a whole new WWE. Again, as much as I respect and like Brock Lesnar as a person, as little as I know him. As a performer and an athlete I respect what he’s done. He’s so one-dimensional that it’s really hard to get excited about seeing him. We’ve seen him and we know what we’re getting and it’s not going to be that different. With Roman the potential is there to create a much bigger, larger, more dimensional character.

On Enzo as the WWE Cruiserweight Champion:

EB: It’s not a new direction, it’s the standard direction. It’s predictable. It’s unfortunate but predictable.

