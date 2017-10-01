Sean Waltman & Court Bauer Discuss Bullet Club’s Invasion, WWE’s Cease & Desist; What To Do w/ Baron Corbin?

WrestleZone presented the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily, this past Friday.
Former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and MLW’s Court Bauer joined host Nick Hausman as his co-hosts.
You can find some of Sean, Court and Nick’s comments transcribed below.
Click HERE For Tickets To MLW One-Shot On October 5th In Orlando
On Bullet Club’s “invasion” of RAW this past Monday and the subsequent cease and desist WWE fired off against The Young Bucks:
On Baron Corbin as the #1 contender to AJ Styles‘ United States Championship:
The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon CST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!
Related: Sean Waltman On If He Would Return For A Cruiserweight Run, Enzo On 205 Live, What Sexy Star Needs To Do & Undertaker’s ‘Retirement’
Friday’s episode of WZ Daily was hosted by WZ’s Executive Editor Nick Hausman and featured former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and MLW’s Court Bauer as his co-hosts.
The pro wrestling news topics that Nick, Sean and Court discuss include:
Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes
AJ StylesBaron Corbinbullet clubCody Rhodescourt bauerNick Hausmansean waltmanthe young bucksWrestleZone Radiowz dailyHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?