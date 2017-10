Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has just released the following 1Wrestling.com exclusive interview with Bill Goldberg: Making a special appearance at Maryland Championship Wrestling’s “Tribute to the Legend’s” event on September 30, 2017 Goldberg appeared on the “Apter Chat” for a short interview. He discussed if and when he would return to the WWE, who his choice of opponents would be, some new acting gigs, and more …