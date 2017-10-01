Enzo Tweets That Corey Graves ‘Failed As A Wrestler’; One GLORIOUS Painting On WWE Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

Enzo Says That Corey Graves ‘Failed As A Wrestler’

Earlier this weekend Corey Graves shared the following tweet about his son doing the “Enzo dance” at his baseball game:

My son just ran to second base, and danced like @real1 to celebrate. I have failed as a father. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 30, 2017

Enzo shot back at Graves with the following pointed, no-nonsense response:

Nah u didn’t fail as a father!? U failed as a wrestler, thats why they dressed ya up in a suit N tie & told ya 2 sit down #HowYouDoin #Champ https://t.co/mdkrvflAfY — Enzo Amore (@real1) October 1, 2017

For those that are unaware Corey Graves was forced to stop wrestling due to concussion related issues. He then chose to transition, successfully, into a commentator position.

Related: WWE’s Reported Strategy w/ Enzo On 205 Live

One GLORIOUS Painting On WWE Canvas 2 Canvas

WWE has released the following video on-line: