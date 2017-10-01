Enzo Tweets That Corey Graves ‘Failed As A Wrestler’; One GLORIOUS Painting On WWE Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

Enzo Says That Corey Graves ‘Failed As A Wrestler’
Earlier this weekend Corey Graves shared the following tweet about his son doing the “Enzo dance” at his baseball game:
Enzo shot back at Graves with the following pointed, no-nonsense response:
For those that are unaware Corey Graves was forced to stop wrestling due to concussion related issues. He then chose to transition, successfully, into a commentator position.
