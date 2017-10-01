The Club vs SHIELD?, The Rock v Dudley Boyz Handicap Tables Match (Full Match), Who Should Be The Highest Rated WWE 2K18 Superstar?

Nick Hausman
The Club vs SHIELD?

Karl Anderson has tweeted the following teasing that The Club may be in the hunt soon for Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose’s WWE RAW Tag Team Championships:

The Rock v Dudley Boyz Handicap Tables Match

WWE has released the following video on-line:

The Rock puts the WCW Championship on the line in a Handicap Tables Match against The Dudley Boyz from The Alliance.

Who Should Be The Highest Rated WWE 2K18 Superstar?

WWE.com is currently running a poll asking fans, “Who should be the highest-rated active Superstar in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game?”

Here are the current results:

  • 9%- John Cena
  • 9%- Roman Reigns
  • 2%- Charlotte Flair
  • 21%- AJ Styles
  • 1%- Kevin Owens
  • 2%- Sasha Banks
  • 2%- Alexa Bliss
  • 18%- Brock Lesnar
  • 11%- Braun Strowman
  • 1%- Bray Wyatt
  • 1%- Dean Ambrose
  • 3%- Finn Bálor
  • 1%- Natalya
  • 3%- Jinder Mahal
  • 1%- Randy Orton
  • 4%- Shinsuke Nakamura
  • 9%- Seth Rollins

