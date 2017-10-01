The Club vs SHIELD?, The Rock v Dudley Boyz Handicap Tables Match (Full Match), Who Should Be The Highest Rated WWE 2K18 Superstar?

The Club vs SHIELD?

Karl Anderson has tweeted the following teasing that The Club may be in the hunt soon for Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose’s WWE RAW Tag Team Championships:

Son asked me “Daddy why does Seth Rollins n dean Ambrose have your title?”

I told him “it’s time to get them back son”#BrotherSoftlypic.twitter.com/N1lKvZVSbG — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 1, 2017

The Rock v Dudley Boyz Handicap Tables Match

WWE has released the following video on-line:

The Rock puts the WCW Championship on the line in a Handicap Tables Match against The Dudley Boyz from The Alliance.

Who Should Be The Highest Rated WWE 2K18 Superstar?

WWE.com is currently running a poll asking fans, “Who should be the highest-rated active Superstar in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game?”

Here are the current results: