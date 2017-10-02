WWE Casper, WY Live Event Results (10/1): Roman v Braun Last Man Standing Match, Enzo Battles Neville, Elias & Dash Wilder Team Up, More

WWE Winnipeg Live Event Results

October 1, 2017

Casper, WY

Results courtesy of PWInsider Jojo was the ring announcer. Match 1: Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt Good match. Crowd loved Balor. Balor wins with double stomp front top rope. Match 2: Neville def. Enzo Amore (by DQ) This match was schedued to be for Cruiserweight title but Enzo talked about the clause from RAW where if any Cruisers touched him they would never get a title shot. Neville wins by DQ after Enzo hits him with title. After the match, Neville attacks Enzo and locks the rings of Saturn in on Enzo. Match 3: Titus and Apollo Crews def. Elias and Dash Wilder Titus and Apollo win. Match 4: Triple Threat for WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose def. The Miztourage (Bo Dallas/Curtis Axel) & The Bar Good match. Cesaro is a tough badass to have worked through that injury at No Mercy and you could see his mouth was still swollen. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose win to retain titles after Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds on Dallas. Related: Enzo Doubles Down On Insulting Cruiserweights (Video) Match 5: Fatal 5 Way match for WWE RAW Womens Championship: Alexa Bliss def. Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Emma All the women seemed to be excited and happy. All women in the match looked absolutely stunning and beautiful in person. Alexa Bliss retains title after pinning Banks Match 6: WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz def. Jason Jordan Before the match, The Miz was playing the crowd to get boos and while doing that took notice my sign that read said, “Miz you look stupid.” I asked the security guy to get it for me and he called for the Miz to look and see my sign. I handed it to my friend who came with me and she is a gorgeous lady. After I did that, the Miz told the crowd to quiet down and looked down at my friend as she held the sign and said ,”Ma’am I looked stupid?” and went into a five minute back and forth with my friend about the sign. It got the crowd booing the Miz and chanting “You look stupid!” The Miz is a master at getting the crowd reactions. Miz wins after hitting the skull crushing finale. Match 7: Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns def. Braun Stroman Good physical match. Braun is a monster and looks bigger in person than on TV. Reigns wins after spearing Stroman through a table Overall, a good show. Jojo is amazing and nice. Rollins and Ambrose got a good pop and so did Sasha and Bayley and Reigns and Strowman.