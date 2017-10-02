WWE Casper, WY Live Event Results (10/1): Roman v Braun Last Man Standing Match, Enzo Battles Neville, Elias & Dash Wilder Team Up, More

WWE Winnipeg Live Event Results
Jojo was the ring announcer.
Match 1: Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt
Match 2: Neville def. Enzo Amore (by DQ)
Match 3: Titus and Apollo Crews def. Elias and Dash Wilder
Match 4: Triple Threat for WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose def. The Miztourage (Bo Dallas/Curtis Axel) & The Bar
Match 5: Fatal 5 Way match for WWE RAW Womens Championship: Alexa Bliss def. Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Emma
Match 6: WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz def. Jason Jordan
Match 7: Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns def. Braun Stroman
Overall, a good show. Jojo is amazing and nice. Rollins and Ambrose got a good pop and so did Sasha and Bayley and Reigns and Strowman.
