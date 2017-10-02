The Rock, Stephanie McMahon, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens & More Pro Wrestling Names React To Las Vegas Tragedy

Earlier this morning the worst mass shooting in United States history took place in Las Vegas, NV. At this time reports indicate that at least fifty people were killed and over four hundred have been injured. This tragedy is unspeakable and on behalf of everyone at WrestleZone I’d like to send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected. Here are some pro wrestling names that have already responded with thoughts on social media: Vegas. Heart breaks.

Prayers, love, support and strength to the victims and their families. Hug our loved ones that much tighter today. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2017 I am at a total loss for words over the senseless tragedy in Las Vegas. My heart goes out to the innocent victims and their families. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 2, 2017 The situation in Las Vegas is so senseless & beyond tragic. Condolences to those who've lost, and hope for those recovering. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 2, 2017 We all need to start a movement to declare the @NRA a terrorist organization. What kind of pussies need automatic rifles to "feel safe"? — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 2, 2017 Sending so much love to Las Vegas. What is this world right now? Please stay safe. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) October 2, 2017 My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Vegas. I woke up this morning to the news and it broke my heart. #PrayForVegas — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 2, 2017 I got a couple of friends in Vegas that I can't get a hold of. Please just be sleeping. #Hope — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 2, 2017 I'm watching the news, speechless. Be safe. My thoughts are with everyone in Vegas at the moment. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 2, 2017