The Rock, Stephanie McMahon, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens & More Pro Wrestling Names React To Las Vegas Tragedy

Earlier this morning the worst mass shooting in United States history took place in Las Vegas, NV. At this time reports indicate that at least fifty people were killed and over four hundred have been injured.
This tragedy is unspeakable and on behalf of everyone at WrestleZone I’d like to send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected.
Here are some pro wrestling names that have already responded with thoughts on social media:
More Pro Wrestling Names React To Las Vegas Tragedy On Next Page
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?