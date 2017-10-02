WWE RAW Preview: Reigns & Miz Battle For IC Title, Rollins Tries To Conquer Strowman, How Will Alexa Respond To Mickie?, More

WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview.

Tonight’s episode of RAW will be live from Denver, CO.

Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode:

On Roman Reigns battling The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship:

Roman Reigns earned a non-title victory over Intercontinental Champion The Miz last Monday night. However, thanks to a post-match steel chair assault by The A-Lister’s Miztourage — complete with a disrespectful “tribute” to The Shield — The Big Dog hardly looked like a victor when all was said and done. One week after that sadistic attack, Reigns will battle The Miz for his title, and The Miztourage will undoubtedly be lurking at ringside. Can Reigns capture his first Intercontinental Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion, or will Miz continue to boast about his own crew’s supremacy over the disbanded Hounds of Justice?

On Seth Rollins looking to conquer Braun Strowman:

Despite Braun Strowman’s complete and total destruction of Curt Hawkins this past Monday night, Dean Ambrose willingly went up against The Monster Among Men, and despite getting in some good offense, The Lunatic Fringe suffered a painful defeat at the hands of the nigh-unstoppable juggernaut. When Ambrose’s fellow Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollinscriticized his partner’s “self-destructive” behavior, Ambrose countered that perhaps The Architect could benefit from being a little less predictable. Rollins then did something that no sensible person could have predicted: He demanded a match against Strowman this coming Monday night on Raw. Will Rollins come to regret taking Ambrose’s critique to heart, or can he earn a huge victory over one of the most powerful Superstars in WWE history?

