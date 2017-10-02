Dave Meltzer Discusses The Young Bucks’ Meltzer Driver, Kevin Nash’s Criticism Of Him, Men Dominating Pro Wrestling Journalism, More

The World According To Wrestling podcast is back with a fourth episode this week and explores the world of wrestling journalism with guests Dave Meltzer, Ryan Satin and Abbey Arthur. You can listen to the embedded player at the top of this post.
In a wide-ranging interview, Dave Meltzer talks about how he got started, what he likes and dislikes about wrestling journalism and the adulation felt from the wrestling community towards him.
Here’s some excerpts:
In the episode, Meltzer also speaks about appearing on The Phil Donahue Show with Vince McMahon, the Jimmy Snuka case and much more.
The episode is available on iTunes here or wherever you listen to podcasts.
