WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WZRAW

WWE Raw Results October 2nd, 2017

Raw kicks off with a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy that took place late last night. Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman Rollins kicks Strowman in the gut and lands a few strikes. Strowman runs over Rollins. After a hot start, Rollins is out on the mat. Strowman picks up Rollins for the running power slam but Rollins escapes. Rollins slaps Strowman in the face. Strowman asks Rollins if he stupid. Rollins runs. Strowman gives chase but ends up getting kicked in the head. Rollins springboards off the top rope but Strowman catches him. Strowman almost hits a chokeslam but Rollins counters. Strowman launches Rollins high in the air with a flapjack. Strowman tosses Rollins chest first into the turnbuckle. Strowman decides to punish Rollins by standing on his chest and choking him on the bottom rope. Rollins stuns Strowman on the top rope. Rollins goes up top but Strowman recovers and tosses Rollins off the top rope. Rear chin lock by Strowman. Rollins chin breakers his way out of it. Strowman charges at Rollins but Rollins low bridges the top rope. Strowman falls to the outside. Rollins tries to dive, but Strowman destroys Rollins with a stiff right hand as he was sailing through the ropes. Rear chin lock by Strowman. Rollins chin breakers his way out of it. Strowman charges at Rollins but Rollins low bridges the top rope. Strowman falls to the outside. Rollins tries to dive, but Strowman destroys Rollins with a stiff right hand as he was sailing through the ropes. After a short break, Rollins dives off the top rope. Strowman catches Rollins (yet again) and slams him. Rollins tumbles out of the ring. Strowman tries to slam Rollins into the post. Rollins counters and sends Strowman shoulder first into the ring post. Suicide dive by Rollins. Strowman stumbles over to the other side of the ring. Rollins lands another suicide dive. Strowman hits the ground after the assault. Rollins lands two springboard clotheslines. Strowman doesn't drop. Rollins manages to land the blockbuster. Strowman kicks out with authority at one. Superkick by Rollins. Strowman drops to a knee. Rollins hits another superkick. Strowman grabs Rollins and turns him inside out after a short arm clothesline. Running power slam by Strowman. It's over. Winner- Braun Strowman #WZRAW Braun with the Rain Maker Clothesline! — DavidBerry (@DavidBerry73) October 3, 2017 After the match, Strowman hits another power slam. Why? Because science Morty. Strowman starts to leave. Strowman turns around and heads back to the ring. Dean Ambrose's music hits. Ambrose tries to make the save but ends up getting chokeslammed twice. Strowman power slams Ambrose. As Strowman is leaving, Sheamus and Cesaro hit the ring. Cesaro Neutralizers Ambrose. Sheamus Brogue Kicks Rollins. On the verge of a THIRD #RunningPowerslam from @BraunStrowman, @WWERollins is "SAVED" by his partner @TheDeanAmbrose! #RAW pic.twitter.com/JWgyz5d9bC — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 3, 2017