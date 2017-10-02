Update On Legendary Announcer Lance Russell, Yokozuna Makes His WWE Debut (Video), Every WWE Hell In A Cell Match Ever (Photo Gallery)

Update On Legendary Announcer Lance Russell

Lance Russell has posted the following to Twitter updating fans about his father Lance Russell who recently suffered a broken hip at the age of 91:

Lance’s son here, just a quick update. Dad is out of pain but is really struggling. Thanks for all of your thoughts and prayers!! — Lance Russell (@MemphisLance) October 1, 2017

Yokozuna Makes His WWE Debut

WWE has released the following photo on-line:

WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna makes his WWE debut against Bill Jordan on WWE Superstars in 1992.

Today would have been the 51st birthday of Yokozuna.

Every WWE Hell In A Cell Match Ever

WWE has just released an exhaustive, in-depth photo gallery featuring 140 photos covering ever WWE Hell In Cell match ever.

It’s definitely worth a look. You can check it out HERE.