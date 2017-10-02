Figure 2 Photo: Alexa Bliss’ Twisted Bliss to Bayley on WWE RAW!

WZ TV

Our new episode of Figure 2 Photo features Alexa Bliss’ Twisted Bliss to Bayley on WWE RAW!

A new episode of Figure 2 Photo will be released every Monday via WrestleZone’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Figure Friday: WWE Elite 53 Alexa Bliss (Photos)

Every Friday is Figure Friday on WrestleZone! As part of it Matt Goldberg recreates a notable pro wrestling moment in high quality action figure photo form. He also provides in-depth reviews of the latest professional wrestling action figures as well as the latest wrestling action figure news!

Twisted Bliss ———————————————————- Check out my in-depth review on WrestleZone.com’s #FigureFriday this Friday featuring the Mattel WWE Elite 53 Alexa Bliss figure plus an all-NEW episode of Figure 2 Photo showing the making of this photo on Monday! ———————————————————- Save 10% on RingsideCollectibles.com with code MBG at checkout! ———————————————————- Save 15% on Extreme-Sets.com with code MBG1211 at checkout! ———————————————————- #wwe #worldwrestlingentertainment #wwenetwork #wweuniverse #wwemattel #AlexaBliss #Bayley #WrestleZone #wrestling #WrestlingFigures #wrestlingfigurephotography #ccw #crashcollisionwrestling #raw #smackdown #SummerSlam #acba #actionfigures #ringsidecollectibles #mbg1211 #mbgfilms #matthewgoldberg #wfp #toyphotography #toystagram #ToyCrewBuddies #figlife #ArticulatedComicBookArt

A post shared by Matthew Goldberg | mbg1211 (@mbg1211) on

ACBAAction FiguresAlexa BlissBayleyEliteElite 53mattelMBG FilmsMBG1211rawringside-collectiblesSnapshotWrestling Figure PhotographyWrestling FiguresWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"