Billy Corgan Opens Up About His 20-Year Plan For The NWA, Dwindling Wrestling Attendance Numbers, His Time As Management For TNA, More

Justin Barrasso has just released an exclusive interview for Sports Illustrated with Smashing Pumpkins front man Billy Corgan.
The interview digs deep into Corgan’s purchase of the NWA, what his plans are for the brand, his relationship with Anthem and more.
We have included some highlights below. The full interview can be found HERE.
Related: More Details On Billy Corgan Buying NWA Promotion
On Corgan’s 20-year business plan that he believes will help the company thrive:
On dwindling attendance number for multiple pro wrestling promotions:
On his time as management for TNA/Impact Wrestling:
On Corgan’s NWA possibly working with Anthem/GFW:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?