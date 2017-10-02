Billy Corgan Opens Up About His 20-Year Plan For The NWA, Dwindling Wrestling Attendance Numbers, His Time As Management For TNA, More

Justin Barrasso has just released an exclusive interview for Sports Illustrated with Smashing Pumpkins front man Billy Corgan. The interview digs deep into Corgan’s purchase of the NWA, what his plans are for the brand, his relationship with Anthem and more. We have included some highlights below. The full interview can be found HERE. Related: More Details On Billy Corgan Buying NWA Promotion On Corgan’s 20-year business plan that he believes will help the company thrive: “Our focus is on the NWA plan, and we have a 20-year plan,” said Corgan. “We’re not going to just come in and throw money around for two years. We’ve learned from the past mistakes of TNA, which we have intimate knowledge of.” On dwindling attendance number for multiple pro wrestling promotions: “I faced similar circumstances and odds when I entered the music business in 1988,” said Corgan. “It wasn’t like I looked on MTV and saw a million bands playing the same kind of music that bands like us or Nirvana or Pearl Jam were playing. We knew there was a market out there that wanted a different type of product for a different set of reasons. “The numbers show that wrestling, at its peak, was averaging eight-to-ten million people a week on television. Where did all those people go? I think they’re still out there, and there always new fans to be made.” On his time as management for TNA/Impact Wrestling: “I was very, very frustrated by the obstacles I faced internally, both culturally and fiscally, at TNA,” noted Corgan. “I dealt with a lot of backstabbing and lies. “I was able to push through some things that ended up being successful at TNA, and I was very frustrated because you would think the success would have led to more leverage and further opportunities. But it was exactly the opposite. People were out to get me because I had power. At least now, in this situation, I am my own boss.” On Corgan’s NWA possibly working with Anthem/GFW: “We’ve made various overtures to Anthem along the way and they’ve made various overtures to me,” said Corgan. “We haven’t found anything that is ideal, and I’m a firm believer that if a deal doesn’t go both ways, then it’s not a good deal to make. If the NWA was going to be involved in some level with Anthem, we’d want it to be a good way all the way around.”